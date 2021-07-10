Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Reaches $2.09 Million

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Hush has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $46.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00321345 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00132217 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00173618 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003077 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.