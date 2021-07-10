Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.