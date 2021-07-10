Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Apple comprises 1.8% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

