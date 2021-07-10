HRT Financial LP Sells 3,447 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.49 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 745,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,285. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

