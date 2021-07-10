HRT Financial LP Invests $32.92 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 274,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,918,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.14% of ARK Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,307,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,209,494. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $159.70.

