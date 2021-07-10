HRT Financial LP Buys 9,036 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.24.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $7.03 on Friday, reaching $736.47. 764,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.87 and a 52 week high of $749.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $697.46.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.