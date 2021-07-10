HRT Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 187,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,000. KLA accounts for 0.6% of HRT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.76. 726,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,792. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

