HRT Financial LP Acquires 199,265 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 1,901.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,265 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 1.06% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $18,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNA. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $50,369,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 4,017.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 65,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA traded up $5.44 on Friday, reaching $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,551,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,031. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $108.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.52.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

