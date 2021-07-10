Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.41. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

