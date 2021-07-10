Honglin Zhao Purchases 440,000 Shares of Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Stock

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) insider Honglin Zhao bought 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$265,320.00 ($189,514.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

About Grange Resources

Grange Resources Limited engages in the integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in the northwest region of Tasmania. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It owns interests in the Savage River project in Tasmania; and Southdown magnetite project that covers an area of approximately 1700 hectares located in Western Australia.

