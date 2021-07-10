Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $328.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

