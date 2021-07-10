Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 210

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.55).

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 161.80 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.82. The company has a market cap of £831.45 million and a P/E ratio of 77.05.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

