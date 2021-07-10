Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Cut to GBX 205 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s previous close.

HOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 201.25 ($2.63).

HOC traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 161.80 ($2.11). The company had a trading volume of 1,332,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,016. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market cap of £831.45 million and a PE ratio of 77.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 179.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

