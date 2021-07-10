Hiveterminal Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $223,999.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $223,999.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00055027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.37 or 0.00903663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

