High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

PCF stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of High Income Securities Fund worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.