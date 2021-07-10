Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 78,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,431,000. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,945,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

