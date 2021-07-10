Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $7 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

QUAL traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.27. 770,765 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

