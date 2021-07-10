Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 159,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.60. 7,888,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

