Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 632,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

NYSE:BTA remained flat at $$13.80 on Friday. 65,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,047. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

