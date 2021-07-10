Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.38 Million in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 393,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Heron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 2,129 shares of company stock worth $36,815 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 772,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

