Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.96 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 775,260 shares of company stock valued at $177,641,888. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.87.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,030,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

