Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $19.95 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 393,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,183 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74.

