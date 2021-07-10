Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.90% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 430,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 191,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 90,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,724. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

