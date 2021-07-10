Helen of Troy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,806 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,228% compared to the typical volume of 136 put options.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $215.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,638,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 205,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after acquiring an additional 194,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,403,000 after acquiring an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

