HedgeTrade Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $350.36 million and approximately $14,087.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004732 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00033394 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001153 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051708 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001255 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005227 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.