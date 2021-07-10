Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.08, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 649,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 129,233 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

