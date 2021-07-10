Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,553.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,060 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $58.15 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

