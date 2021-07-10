Head-To-Head Comparison: CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) vs. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSL and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSL $9.15 billion 10.37 $2.10 billion $2.31 45.12 Ionis Pharmaceuticals $729.00 million 7.52 -$451.29 million ($3.23) -12.03

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Ionis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CSL has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CSL and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSL 0 6 0 0 2.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals 1 8 6 0 2.33

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $58.05, indicating a potential upside of 49.33%. Given Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ionis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CSL.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CSL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSL and Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSL N/A N/A N/A Ionis Pharmaceuticals -69.63% -41.74% -18.24%

Summary

CSL beats Ionis Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders. This segment also conducts research on plasma and non-plasma therapies; and receives license and royalty from the commercialization of intellectual property. The Seqirus segment manufactures and distributes non-plasma biotherapeutic products; and develops influenza vaccines. CSL Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy. It is involved in developing neurology products that include Tominersen for Huntington's diseases; Tofersen for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); IONIS-MAPTRx for Alzheimer's diseases; IONIS-C9Rx for genetic form of ALS; ION859 for Parkinson's disease; ION464 for multiple system atrophy and Parkinson's disease; ION541 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and IONIS-DNM2-2.5Rx for centronuclear myopathy. The company is also developing products for cardiometabolic disease, such as IONIS-TTR-LRx for transthyretin amyloidosis and IONIS-GHR-LRx for acromegaly; IONIS-APOCIII-LRx for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and TG- driven diseases; IONIS-APOCIII-LRx for treatment resistant hypertension; Pelacarsen for Lp(a)cardiovascular disease risk reduction; Vupanorsen for sHTG/CVDRR; IONIS-FXI-LRx for clotting disorders; ION449 for cardiovascular diseases; and IONIS-GCGRRx for diabetics. In addition, it develops IONIS-ENAC-2.5Rx for cystic fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; IONIS-PKK-LRx for hereditary angioedema; Danvatirsen for cancer; IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx for beta-thalassemia and iron toxicity; IONIS-HBVRx for hepatitis B virus; IONIS-AR-2.5Rx for prostate cancer; IONIS-FB-LRx for age-related macular degeneration and IgA nephropathy; and ION357 for retinitis pigmentosa. It has a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Bayer AG; Novartis AG; Pfizer, Inc.; Biogen Inc.; and Roche. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

