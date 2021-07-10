Head-To-Head Analysis: Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) & GATX (NYSE:GATX)

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and GATX (NYSE:GATX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A GATX 11.64% 6.62% 1.42%

25.1% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of GATX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astra Space and GATX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A GATX $1.21 billion 2.56 $151.30 million $4.59 19.07

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Astra Space and GATX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 0 0 0 0 N/A GATX 0 2 1 0 2.33

GATX has a consensus price target of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.73%. Given GATX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than Astra Space.

Summary

GATX beats Astra Space on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

