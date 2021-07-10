HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $136,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,629. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

