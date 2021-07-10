HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DARE. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares during the period. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

