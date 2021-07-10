HC Wainwright Increases Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $135.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

BHVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.29. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $119.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,272,000 after buying an additional 247,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 258,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

