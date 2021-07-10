Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $487,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $667.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $577.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $329.69 and a one year high of $669.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

