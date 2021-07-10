Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

