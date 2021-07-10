Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $757,000 in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.21% of Regional Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Regional Management in the first quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Regional Management by 85.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 51.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. Analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

