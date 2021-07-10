Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 168,635 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after buying an additional 95,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,795,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.64. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MBUU shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.