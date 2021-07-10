H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $30,195.40.

On Wednesday, May 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $32,722.75.

On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $399,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $71.00 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $804,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $14,471,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 119.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in TriNet Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 248,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.