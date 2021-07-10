GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of GUROF stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. GURU Organic Energy has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.25.

GURU Organic Energy Company Profile

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, and Yerba Mate names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 15,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.

