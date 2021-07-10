GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of GUROF stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. GURU Organic Energy has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.25.
GURU Organic Energy Company Profile
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.