Gulden Price Hits $0.0233 on Major Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and $7,969.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 548,757,252 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

