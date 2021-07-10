Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,138 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 375.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

