Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 60,950 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,091 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 60,950 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

NYSE EXK opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $989.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

