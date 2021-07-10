Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEDL opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70. Vedanta Limited has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 13.42%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

