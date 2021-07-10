Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,992 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,992 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMO. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,965,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMO opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

