Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 723 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 530.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI opened at $126.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.60. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

