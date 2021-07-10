Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,619 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.68.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

