Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,301 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.