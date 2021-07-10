Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in National Grid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $2.2812 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

