Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

