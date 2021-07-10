Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

