Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $10,423.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,559,929,076,711 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

